H.R. McMaster writes about his time in Trump administration in upcoming ‘At War with Ourselves’

NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after being forced out as as national security adviser, H.R McMaster is releasing a book about his brief, contentious time in the Trump administration. Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House” will be published Aug. 27. Harper is calling his book a “riveting” account of a “disruptive” president and of an administration “beset by conflict and the hyper-partisanship of American politics.” McMaster was the second of four national security advisers under Trump.

