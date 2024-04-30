The deadline to consolidate some student loans to receive forgiveness is here. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Borrowers with some types of federal student loans have until today to consolidate their loans to qualify for full student loan cancellation or credit toward cancellation. The Education Department is expected to conduct a one-time adjustment in the summer but borrowers who want to be considered for the adjustment have to submit a request to consolidate their loans by Tuesday. Once loans have been consolidated, there will have one monthly payment instead of multiple payments a month.

