What’s causing the catastrophic rainfall in Kenya?

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The torrential rains and deadly floods that have hit Kenya since March have been some of the most catastrophic in the country in recent years. The devastating rains are a result of a mix of factors, including climate change and the Indian Ocean Dipole, a naturally occurring climate phenomenon. At least 169 people have died due to the heavy rains, with more than 91 missing, according to the latest government figures. In the most tragic single event, at least 48 people lost their lives on Monday morning after water blew through a blocked river tunnel under a railway bridge in southwestern Kenya, causing a mudslide. The rains have also displaced more than 190,000 people and damaged roads and other infrastructure.

