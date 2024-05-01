Lawmakers want the Chiefs and Royals to come to Kansas, but a stadium plan fizzled

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas lawmakers see a chance to lure Kansas City’s two biggest professional sports teams across the Missouri border, but an effort to help the Super Bowl champion Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Royals finance new stadiums in Kansas fizzed. Kansas legislators worried about how it might look to taxpayers. Members of the Republican-controlled Legislature pushed a bill Tuesday that would have allowed Kansas officials to authorize at least $1 billion in bonds to cover the entire cost of building each new stadium. But GOP leaders didn’t bring it up for a vote before lawmakers adjourned their annual session early Wednesday.

By JOHN HANNA and DAVE SKRETTA Associated Press

