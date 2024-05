Tourists evacuated from Kenya’s Maasai Mara reserve amid flooding and heavy rains

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tourists have been evacuated by air from Kenya’s Maasai Mara national reserve after more than a dozen hotels, lodges and camps were flooded as heavy rains continue to batter the country. Tourist accommodation facilities were submerged after a river within the Maasai Mara broke its banks early Wednesday. The reserve, in southwestern Kenya, is a popular tourist destination because it features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzania. The Kenya Red Cross said it rescued more than 90 people. The Narok County government said it deployed two helicopters to carry out evacuations in the expansive conservation area. More than 170 people have died across Kenya since mid-March when the rainy season started.

