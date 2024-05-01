Utah woman arrested on suspicion of murder in uncompleted suicide pact with friend

SARASOTA SPRINGS, Utah (AP) — A 21-year-old Utah woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a friend was shot in what police said was an uncompleted suicide pact. Heavenly Faith Garfield was arrested Tuesday and remained jailed Wednesday without bail. Saratoga Springs Police recommends she be charged with murder and discharge of a firearm in the shooting death of another 21-year-old woman. No charges have been filed. Garfield’s family members and a friend of the victim say the women had reached a suicide pact several weeks ago. The victim’s name has not been released.

