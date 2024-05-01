Wisconsin school district says person it called active shooter ‘neutralized’ outside middle school

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district said a persona it described as an active shooter was outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday but the threat was “neutralized” and no one was injured inside the building. There was no immediate report of any shots fired, and the district said in several posts on Facebook that students at all of the district’s schools were on lockdown. It also told family members not to show up at any schools. The district said in one post that police were working to confirm all students’ safety at the middle school.

