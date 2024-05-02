Berkshire Hathaway board feels sure Greg Abel is the man to eventually replace Warren Buffett

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Everyone knows Warren Buffett’s successor won’t be able to match the legendary investor. But Berkshire Hathaway’s board remains confident Greg Abel is the right guy to one day lead the conglomerate into the future. Longtime Berkshire board member Ron Olson told investors gathered Thursday at a conference two days ahead of Berkshire’s annual shareholders meeting that Abel understands all the fundamental principles that Buffett used to build Berkshire. Olson says he’s confident business owners will still be willing to sell their companies to Berkshire once the Canadian utility executive takes over after the 93-year-old Buffett is gone. And Olson doesn’t think last year’s public legal fight over the price of the Pilot truck stop chain will be a deterrent to future deals either.

