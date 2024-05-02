LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially divorced and single, nearly two years after they married. A Los Angeles judge on Friday approved of the divorce agreement that the 42-year-old pop superstar and the 30-year-old model and actor had settled on. Court documents share few details on the divorce, but say neither will get spousal support. The couple separated in July, just over a year after marrying. Asghari filed for divorce in August. The deal comes a week after Spears reached a court settlement with her father over lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and money for more than 13 years.

