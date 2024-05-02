Defense chiefs from US, Australia, Japan and Philippines vow to deepen cooperation

HONOLULU (AP) — Defense chiefs from Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the United States have vowed to deepen their cooperation as they gather in Hawaii for their second-ever joint meeting amid concerns about China’s operations in the South China Sea. Their meeting comes after the four countries last month held their first joint naval exercises in the South China Sea. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says those drills strengthened the ability of the nations to work together, build bonds among their forces and underscore their shared commitment to international law. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles says they discussed increasing the tempo of their defense exercises.

