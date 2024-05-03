Alabama court won’t revisit frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama judges are standing by a decision that frozen embryos are children under a state law. The Alabama Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision rejected a decision to rehear the decision that drew international attention. Justices in February said couples could pursue wrongful death lawsuits for their “extrauterine children” after their frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident. Three providers ceased IVF services in the wake of the ruling because of concerns about civil liability. The clinics resumed services after state lawmakers approved legislation shielding providers from civil lawsuits. Justice Will Sellers in a dissenting opinion said he believed the court should rehear the case. He said the original decision had “sweeping implications.”

