Connecticut lawmakers take first steps to pass bill calling for cameras at absentee ballot boxes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are taking their first steps toward tightening absentee ballot laws since video last year captured people stuffing reams of ballots into collection boxes in Bridgeport, the state’s most populous city. The House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation that requires all cities and towns to install surveillance cameras at absentee drop-sites. The bill also includes measures to improve the tracking of ballots, as well as new protections for poll workers. It awaits action in the Senate. The accusations of ballots being stuffed in the boxes during the Bridgeport mayoral primary fueled skepticism in some circles about U.S. election security.

