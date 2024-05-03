Kenya president postpones reopening of schools as flood-related deaths pass 200

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president has postponed next week’s planned reopening of schools until further notice, as heavy rains and floods that have killed more than 200 people continue. The president in his state of the nation address on Friday said “meteorological reports paint a dire picture,” citing the possibility of Cyclone Hidaya hitting coastal Kenya in coming days. Kenya, along with other parts of East Africa, has been overwhelmed by floods, with more than 150,000 displaced people living in camps across the country. The government has ordered people living near 178 dams and reservoirs that are either full or nearly full to evacuate or be forcefully moved.

