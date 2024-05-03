Settlement could cost NCAA nearly $3 billion; plan to pay athletes would need federal protection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NCAA and major college conferences are considering a possible settlement of an antitrust lawsuit that could cost them billions in damages and force schools to share athletics-related revenue with their athletes. But even if college sports leaders create a new, more professional model for collegiate athletics they likely would need help from Congress if athletes are not classified as employees. Two people familiar with settlement discussions related to House vs. the NCAA told AP the association could pay out $2.9 billion in damages over 10 years to resolve the class-action case.

