Biden has rebuilt the refugee system after Trump-era cuts. What comes next in an election year?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The American refugee program long served as a haven for people fleeing violence around the world. Today, it’s rebounding from dwindling arrivals under the Trump administration. President Joe Biden’s administration has worked to streamline the process of screening and placing people in America, and resettlement agencies have opened more sites around the country. If Biden meets his target for arrivals, it would mark the most refugees that have come to the United States since 1992. Donald Trump has pledged that if he’s elected president, he’d bar refugees from Gaza and reinstate his Muslim ban, and put in place “ideological screening” for all immigrants.

