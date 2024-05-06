Columbia University cancels main commencement after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University says it is canceling its university-wide commencement ceremony following weeks of pro-Palestinian protests but will hold smaller school-based ceremonies this week and next. Officials at the Ivy League school in New York City said in a statement Monday that it was going to “forego the university-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15” and instead focus on school-level graduation ceremonies. Campus protests have sprung up across the U.S. and stem from the conflict that started when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel in October. Protesters are calling on their schools to divest from companies that do business with Israel or otherwise contribute to the war effort.

