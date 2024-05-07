Italy’s president says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can’t be solved by rewarding Moscow’s aggression

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Italy’s president says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can’t be solved by rewarding its aggression and peace can only come when Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are restored. Sergio Mattarella told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that Italy and many international partners have come to Ukraine’s defense to support the principle that solidarity must be given to nations attacked by acts of bullying. Mattarella said: “No state, no matter how powerful or how equipped it is with a menacing nuclear arsenal can think of violating principles, including the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of another country without facing sanctions.” The war in Ukraine, now in its third year, has created food and energy scarcity globally.

