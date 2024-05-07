Murder trial opens in death of Detroit-area teen whose disappearance led to grueling landfill search
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The trial is underway in Detroit in the death of a 17-year-old girl whose disappearance led to a monthslong search through tons of rotting trash. Jaylin Brazier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Zion Foster. Her remains haven’t been found. Detroit police in 2022 raked through tons of rotting trash at a landfill to try to find any trace of Foster’s body. The search was ultimately called off. Brazier told police that Foster died while they were using marijuana. He says he panicked and dropped her body in a dumpster. But Brazier insists he didn’t kill her.