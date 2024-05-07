Togo’s presidents signs a law expected to extend his decades-long rule

LOME, Togo (AP) — Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe has signed a controversial new constitution that eliminates presidential elections, a move that opponents say will allow him to extend his family’s six-decade-long rule. Under the new legislation, parliament will have the power to choose the president, doing away with direct elections. Gnassingbe signed the constitution late Monday, just days after the election commission announced that his ruling party had won a majority of seats in the West African nation’s parliament. That follows a crackdown on civic and media freedoms ahead of the vote. Gnassingbe has ruled Togo for nearly 20 years after taking over from his father.

