Arkansas cannot prevent 2 teachers from discussing critical race theory in classroom, judge rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled Arkansas cannot prevent two high school teachers from discussing critical race theory in the classroom but is stopping short of a broader prohibition against the state’s ban on teaching such subjects in the schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky issued a narrow preliminary injunction on Tuesday evening against the ban, which was part of an education overhaul signed into law last year by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Rudofsky said the state’s arguments make clear that the law doesn’t outright prevent classroom instruction that teaches or refers to any theory. The ruling prompted attorneys for the teachers and the state to claim an initial victory in the case.

