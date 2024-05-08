Cruise ship sails into New York City port with 44-foot dead whale across its bow

NEW YORK (AP) — A cruise ship sailed into New York City with a 44-foot dead whale across its bow. A spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the endangered sei whale was caught on the ship’s bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday. A spokesperson for MSC Cruises says the whale was on the MSC Meraviglia, which docked at Brooklyn before sailing to ports in New England and Canada. Officials with the cruise line say they are saddened by the loss of marine life. Biologists are investigating to determine whether the whale was already dead when the ship hit it.

