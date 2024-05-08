Skip to Content
Democrats commit $7 million to TV ads in five key state Senate races

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats plan to spend $7 million on television ads in five state Senate races they believe are key to regaining control of the chamber. The State Senate Democratic Committee says the buy will target races around Wisconsin, including Milwaukee’s northern suburbs, the rural areas north of Madison, the Fox Cities, Green Bay and La Crosse. Republicans currently hold a 22-10 advantage in the chamber, but Democrats hope new district boundaries Gov. Tony Evers signed in February will help them chip away at the GOP advantage. Sixteen Senate seats are up in November, including eight currently held by Republicans. Democrats need to win 13 seats to gain the majority.

Associated Press

