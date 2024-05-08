Fans are following Taylor Swift to Europe after finding Eras Tour tickets less costly there
By LISA LEFF
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of Taylor Swift fans are following her across the pond after missing out on her U.S. concert tour last year or being put off by marked-up ticket prices. Swift is kicking off the 18-city Europe leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday. The Paris arena where she is performing says Americans bought 20% of the tickets. The Chamber of Commerce in Stockholm says about 10,000 people are coming from the U.S. for her shows. Some fans say they justified the expense after noticing that tighter restrictions on ticket fees and resales in Europe made flying overseas to see Swift no more costly and potentially cheaper than catching her closer to home.