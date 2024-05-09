A Ukrainian gymnast carried the Paris Olympic torch with an EU team, in a sign of support

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A Ukrainian gymnast has led a group of European athletes carrying the torch for the Paris Olympics through Marseille, a gesture of European unity and solidarity with her country amid its war with Russia. Mariia Vysochanska was part of a collective that included athletes from each of the 27 EU countries to mark Europe Day. France invited her as a gesture of support to Ukrainian athletes who are struggling to prepare for the Olympics. Vysochanska’s participation also highlights Ukraine’s push to join the European Union.

By SYLVIE CORBET and TOM NOUVIAN Associated Press

