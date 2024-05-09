Air Vanuatu cancels flights and considers bankruptcy protection

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Air Vanuatu has cancelled international flights for four days and is considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier. Air Vanuatu said international flights were cancelled until Sunday and flights after that day were “under review.” The Vanuatu government says it is now considering placing the airline, the country’s national carrier, into voluntary administration. The international firm Ernst & Young has been appointed to assist the Vanuatu government in reviewing available options and put forward recommendations. The options include voluntary administration, which is a local equivalent of a U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Thousands of travelers have been left stranded by the cancellations.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.