Chad’s military ruler declared winner of presidential election, while opposition disputes the result

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Deby Itno, has been declared the winner of this week’s presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday. The results were contested by his main rival, Prime Minister Succès Masra. The national agency that manages Chad’s election released results of Monday’s vote weeks earlier than planned. The figures showed Deby Itno won with just over 61% of the vote, with the runner-up Masra falling far behind with over 18.5% of the vote. Masra alleged earlier Thursday that the election results were being manipulated.

By EDOUARD TAKADJI and MOUTA ALI Associated Press

