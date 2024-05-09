Harris congratulates HBCU graduates in video message for graduation season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has recorded a video commencement message that is being played for graduates at historically Black colleges and universities across the country this spring. The surprise video, which has debuted at a handful of HBCU commencement ceremonies in the past week, will appear at around half of all HBCUs in the country, according to the White House. Harris is the first HBCU graduate elected to the vice presidency and has been embraced by the tight-knit communities that surround many of those historic colleges since her time in national politics. The White House received a high number of requests for Harris to speak in person at HBCU commencements.

