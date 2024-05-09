Seattle to open short-term recovery center for people after a fentanyl overdose

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says the city will open a new space for people to recover and receive treatment for nearly 24 hours after they have overdosed on fentanyl or other drugs. The Seattle Times reports the center is slated to open in mid-2025 and will be run by a nonprofit organization. Emergency responders will offer to take people to the center following an overdose and treatment with Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioids on the brain. People who go to the center will have access to medical care and treatment options. Medical staff may offer buprenorphine, which can ease withdrawal symptoms, and an initial round of methadone.

