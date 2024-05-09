Senate scrambles to pass bill improving air safety and service for travelers as deadline nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is scrambling to pass a $105 billion bill designed to improve air safety and improve customer service for air travelers before the law governing the Federal Aviation Administration expires at midnight on Friday. If senators can’t resolve a series of disputes over the measure by then, around 3,600 FAA employees could be furloughed. The FAA says no one in “safety critical” positions like air traffic controllers would be affected, and the safety of the flying public would not be at risk. But failure to pass the bill by the May 10 deadline would be the latest blow after months of delays.

