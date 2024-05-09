Skip to Content
AP-National

Utah avalanche triggers search for 3 skiers in mountains outside of Salt Lake City

By
New
Published 1:37 PM

Associated Press

Rescue crews were searching for three skiers following an avalanche Thursday in the mountains outside of Salt Lake City that occurred after several days of spring snowstorms, Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race says. A rescue team responded just after 10 a.m. to an avalanche reported near Lone Peak in the in the Wasatch Range southeast of Salt Lake City. Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center says about 2.5 feet of snow (76 centimeters) fell in the area in the past three days.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Associated Press

