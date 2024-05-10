Barron Trump, 18, won’t be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican convention after all

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, won’t be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all. The office of his mother, Melania Trump, said Friday that, “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments.” Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

