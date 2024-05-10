Here’s what to know about conservatorships and how Brian Wilson’s case evolved

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has put Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson under a court conservatorship to oversee his personal and medical affairs after the legendary songwriter’s doctor reported that he has a major neurocognitive disorder. The Los Angeles judge on Thursday appointed two longtime Wilson representatives as his conservators. There were no significant objections raised. The 81-year-old Wilson is the latest celebrity to be involved in a conservatorship case. Pop superstar Britney Spears was under a controversial conservatorship until 2021, ending the nearly 14-year oversight. Wilson’s case is closer to the typical use of a conservatorship, which very often are installed for older people going through irreversible mental decline.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and ANDREW DALTON Associated Press

