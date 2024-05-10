Police arrest 3 suspects in rural California shooting that killed 4 and wounded 7

KING CITY, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a March shooting in rural central California that killed four people and wounded seven others. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Friday that the three people included one juvenile. Officials say the suspects were arraigned on multiple gang-related charges that included four counts of murder, four counts of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and seven counts of attempted murder. Officials said a group of men in masks got out of a car and opened fire at an outdoor party in King’s City. Police gave no further details.

