Backcountry skier dies after being buried in Idaho avalanche

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A backcountry skier has died after being buried by an avalanche in Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center says the avalanche occurred Friday when two experienced backcountry skiers were traveling on Donaldson Peak in Idaho’s Lost River Range. One skier triggered the slope collapse while climbing down to where the pair were going to ski. He got caught in a small avalanche, which set off a second larger avalanche. The second skier used a satellite communication device to call for help, and then a rescue transceiver and probe pole to locate the first skier buried in the snow. She performed CPR but he didn’t survive.

