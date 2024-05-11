Dutch broadcaster furious, fans bemused after Netherlands’ Joost Klein is booted from Eurovision

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — A Dutch public broadcaster has reacted angrily after the Netherlands’ contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest was dramatically expelled from the competition hours before Saturday’s final. Organizers say Swedish police are investigating a complaint made by a female member of the production crew about Joost Klein. They said it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to participate while the legal process was underway. Organizers say the incident didn’t involve any other performer or delegation member. Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said it finds the disqualification disproportionate and is shocked by the decision. The 26-year-old Dutch singer and rapper had been a favorite in the contest with his song “Europapa.”

