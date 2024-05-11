Federal prosecutors request 40-year sentence for man who attacked Pelosi’s husband with hammer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge for a 40-year prison sentence for the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that prosecutors made the request ahead of a sentencing hearing for David DePape. They said he has not shown remorse for the October 2022 attack. DePape was convicted last year of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. His lawyers said he was motivated by political beliefs and caught up in conspiracy theories. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

