Harry Dunn, former US Capitol police officer, running in competitive Maryland congressional primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A crowded Maryland Democratic primary is drawing national attention. A former police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol against rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, is running in Tuesday’s primary in a field of 22 candidates. Harry Dunn is running against several state legislators including state Sen. Sarah Elfreth in a competitive race to replace outgoing Rep. John Sarbanes. Dunn’s celebrity has helped draw national attention to the primary. His supporters praise him as a defender of democracy. The heavily Democratic 3rd Congressional District runs between Baltimore and the nation’s capital. Five state legislators who are familiar to voters in the district are also receiving support in the primary.

