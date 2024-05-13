Town prepares for possible ‘last stand’ as wildfires rage across Western Canada

FORT NELSON, British Columbia (AP) — A fire expert is warning that an intense wildfire could hit a town in western Canada, based on forecasts of strong winds that have been fueling the out-of-control blaze, which has already forced the evacuation of thousands. The expert warns the blaze could reach the town of Fort Nelson on Monday. The British Columbia Wildfire Service says the blaze is currently burning just 2 kilometers, about 1.2 miles, northwest of Fort Nelson where an evacuation order was issued on Friday. Ben Boghean says the extreme fire behavior, made worse by years of drought and a below-normal snowpack this past winter, could end up threatening the crews that have been fighting the Parker Lake wildfire.

