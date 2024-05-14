A monarchy reform activist in Thailand dies in detention after months of a hunger strike

BANGKOK (AP) — A young Thai activist who went on a hunger strike after being jailed for advocating reform of the country’s system of monarchy has died in a prison hospital. Netiporn Sanesangkhom was a member of the activist group Thaluwang, known for their bold and aggressive campaigns demanding reform of the monarchy and abolition of the law that makes it illegal to defame members of the royal family. She appears to be the first political activist in Thailand to have died from a hunger strike. The Corrections Department said Netiporn, 28, suffered cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning.

