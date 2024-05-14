A wildfire has forced out hundreds of residents in Canada’s oil sands hub of Fort McMurray

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hundreds of residents in four neighborhoods in the southern end of Canada’s oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, Alberta have been ordered out. The Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo says residents in Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace need to leave by 4 p.m. An emergency evacuation warning remains in place for the rest of Fort McMurray and surrounding areas. In 2023, Canada experienced a record number of wildfires that caused choking smoke in parts of the U.S. and forced more than 235,000 Canadians to evacuate their communities.

