Utah judge to decide if author of children’s book on grief will face trial in her husband’s death

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — An evidentiary hearing is set for a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him. Kouri Richins will appear in court Wednesday for a hearing that could determine whether state prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial. She faces several felony charges for allegedly killing her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022 at their home near Park City. Prosecutors say she slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a Moscow mule cocktail that Eric Richins drank.

