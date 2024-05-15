A third miner is declared dead in a cave-in in southern Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Rescuers in southern Poland have recovered the body of a third miner a day after a cave-in in which 12 other workers were hurt. A spokesperson for the Polish Mining Group says the miner was declared dead Wednesday and the rescue operation finished as investigators look into the cause of the collapse. It was the second cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola mine this year, following one on April 17 that killed one miner. Two other coal mine workers were killed in accidents inside other mines in Poland this year, while in 2023, 15 miners were killed in on-the job accidents.

