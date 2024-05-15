Japan, US move ahead in co-developing hypersonic weapons interceptor as regional threats grow

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States have signed an arrangement to jointly develop a new type of missile defense system as the allies seek to defend against the growing threat of hypersonic weapons. The weapons are possessed by China and Russia and being tested by North Korea. The project was initially agreed between Japan’s prime minister and the U.S. president at their summit in Washington last August. Hypersonic weapons are designed to exceed Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, posing a threat to regional missile-defense systems with their speed and maneuverability. The interceptor is planned for deployment by the mid-2030s.

