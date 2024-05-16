GOP tries to ‘correct the narrative’ on use of mailed ballots after years of conflicting messages
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and MARGERY BECK
Associated Press
At rallies and in social media posts, former President Donald Trump has been trying to assure Republican voters that casting ballots by mail and other forms of early voting are “all good options.” But it’s going to be challenging for Trump and the Republican National Committee, which he now controls, to reverse the drop-off in mail voting among GOP voters. Trump has criticized mail voting since 2020, blaming it for his loss in that year’s election, and the RNC has been filing lawsuits around the country targeting various aspects of it. It makes for a confusing message for GOP voters, who have been programmed to believe that mail voting can’t be trusted.