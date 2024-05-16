Judge dismisses lawsuit by Georgia court candidate who sued to keep talking about abortion

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is rejecting a lawsuit by a former Democratic congressman running for Georgia state Supreme Court who claims a state agency is unconstitutionally trying to block him from talking about abortion. U.S. District Judge Michael Brown ruled Thursday that John Barrow doesn’t have standing to sue because Barrow himself chose to release a confidential letter from the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission. The judge also says Barrow’s continued public statements show his speech isn’t being restricted. Election day is Tuesday in the nonpartisan contest between Barrow and Justice Andrew Pinson, who was appointed in 2022 by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

