South Korean court rejects effort to block plan that would boost medical school admissions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has ruled in favor of the government’s contentious plan to drastically boost medical school admissions. A standoff between the government and doctors opposed to the plan has shaken the country’s medical system for months. More than 10,000 junior doctors have been on strike since February in protest. The Seoul High Court rejected a request from striking doctors and other opponents to block the plan, which would raise medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 next year, from the current cap of 3,058. The doctors are expected to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.