The Latest | Jurors in Trump hush money trial hear Cohen podcast clips

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s attorneys have given jurors in his hush money trial a picture of his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s on-air persona. They played two clips Thursday of his podcasts over the years in which he discussed Trump and the potential charges in this case. In the recordings played in the courtroom, Cohen’s voice was louder, high-pitched and more animated than the reserved and concise way he’s been answering questions. In one clip from an episode defense lawyer Todd Blanche said was from October 2020, Cohen uses an expletive and says he truly hopes “that this man ends up in prison.”

