AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Kentucky’s primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — All of Donald Trump’s top opponents for the Republican presidential nomination dropped out of the race weeks ago but will be back together on Kentucky’s primary ballot. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others quit the race after Kentucky finalized its ballot, so they could all draw protest votes away from Trump on Tuesday. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden has little competition. But those Democratic voters can vote for “Uncommitted,” which has drawn protest votes in other states. Kentucky voters will also decide primaries for the U.S. House, the state Senate and the state House.

