Philippines arrests Australian suspect, reportedly the father of a rugby star, for drugs trafficking

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say one of Indonesia’s most-wanted drug suspects has been arrested in the Philippines after an international manhunt. Efforts are underway to have Gregor Johann Haas extradited to Jakarta to face charges. Philippine Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Friday that Haas, 46, was detained in Bogo city in the central province of Cebu after the Interpol issued a red notice. Tansingco described Haas as “a high-profile fugitive” and an alleged member of the Sinaloa cartel, a large international organized crime syndicate based in Mexico that specializes in drug trafficking and money laundering activities. Media reports say Haas is the father of popular Australian rugby league player Payne Haas.

