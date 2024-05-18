French authorities report a sixth fatality in New Caledonia violence

French security forces have reported a sixth death in nearly weeklong armed clashes in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. The archipelago’s indigenous people have long sought independence from France. A security official said one person was killed Saturday in an exchange of fire at one of the many impromptu barricades that have been erected to block roads on the island. The official said two other people were seriously injured in the exchange of fire. Armed clashes, looting, arson and other mayhem have prompted the government in Paris to impose a state of emergency on the archipelago and rush in police reinforcements.

